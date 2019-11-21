Israeli Forces Detain Jerusalem Governor, again (VIDEO)

Israeli police today detained Jerusalem Governor Adnan Ghaith, according to eyewitnesses.

The detention came after police raided Ghaith’s residence in Jerusalem’s Silwan neighborhood, the eyewitnesses told Anadolu Agency.

#Watch The moment the occupation forces arrested Jerusalem Governor Adnan Ghaith from his house in Silwan neighborhood.#FreePalestine 🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/dB6JuWWDR7 — مُحَمّدْ بِـنْ رَسّلآنْ 'ﮮ 🇵🇸 #Gaza (@mohamedshnewra) November 21, 2019

Ghaith has been detained several times in recent months as part of Israel’s ongoing violations against Palestinian officials, activists, and institutions in occupied Jerusalem.

The reason behind the detention remains unclear and the Israeli police have yet to issue an official statement.

Adnan Ghaith has been detained for at least the sixth time this year https://t.co/2jgkknnhw9 — The New Arab (@The_NewArab) November 21, 2019

He was last arrested in mid-October when he was taken from his home.

This latest detention comes after Israeli occupation forces stormed and closed Palestinian media institutes occupied Jerusalem, accusing them of organizing activities under the auspices of the Palestinian Authority.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)