Israeli Forces Detain Jerusalem Governor, again (VIDEO)

November 21, 2019 Blog, News, Videos
Palestinian governor of Jerusalem Adnan Ghaith. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israeli police today detained Jerusalem Governor Adnan Ghaith, according to eyewitnesses.

The detention came after police raided Ghaith’s residence in Jerusalem’s Silwan neighborhood, the eyewitnesses told Anadolu Agency.

Ghaith has been detained several times in recent months as part of Israel’s ongoing violations against Palestinian officials, activists, and institutions in occupied Jerusalem.

The reason behind the detention remains unclear and the Israeli police have yet to issue an official statement.

He was last arrested in mid-October when he was taken from his home.

This latest detention comes after Israeli occupation forces stormed and closed Palestinian media institutes occupied Jerusalem, accusing them of organizing activities under the auspices of the Palestinian Authority.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

