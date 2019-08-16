At least 34 Palestinians were injured today by live bullets and many others by rubber-coated rounds as Israeli forces attacked thousands of protesters taking part in the weekly Great March of Return at the fence separating besieged Gaza Strip from Israel, according to medical sources.

Soldiers manning the separation fence fired live bullets and rubber-coated steel rounds at the protesters who gathered at many encampments along the border, injuring 34 protesters by live bullets and 33 others by rubber-coated rounds.

Palestinian women participate in the 70th Friday of the Great March of Return pic.twitter.com/Mt9z8R7t3I — Ruwa Kuh (@RuwaKuh) August 16, 2019

Dozens of protesters sustained inhalation from teargas fired by the Israeli forces.

Some of the wounded were moved to the hospital and many others were treated in the field hospitals.

70th Friday of the #GreatReturnMarch in Gaza under the slogan 'Palestinian Youth Friday'

the terrorist Zionist snipers shot abdwiunded 6 innocent, peaceful protesters. up to this moment pic.twitter.com/z53JEQatuq — Dr. Walid Amer (@DrWalidAmer1) August 16, 2019

Over 300 Palestinians have been killed and about 17,500 others injured by Israeli forces since the outbreak of the Great March of Return protests on March 30, 2018.

The weekly protests call for lifting the Israeli blockade of the Gaza Strip and for the return of the Palestinian refugees to their ancestral homes in pre-1948 Palestine.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)