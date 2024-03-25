Israeli Attacks on Gaza – Targeting Hospitals, Rising Death Toll

Scores of Palestinians, including children and women, were killed and injured at dawn on Monday in a series of Israeli raids and artillery shelling across the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gazza said that a number of citizens were killed and injured in an Israeli artillery and airstrike in the vicinity of Al-Shifa Hospital, west of Gaza City, amid heavy fire from Israeli vehicles and tanks.

According to local sources, the occupation forces demanded via loudspeakers the immediate evacuation of Al-Shifa Medical Complex in the Al-Rimal neighborhood, west of Gaza City, which they have besieged for the eighth day in a row.

Israeli forces targeted people working in committees that ensure the distribution of humanitarian aid at the Kuwait roundabout, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported, citing sources.

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli occupation army announced on Monday the arrest of 500 Palestinians from the Al-Shifa Medical Complex area, west of Gaza City, since the beginning of its storming on March 18. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/jaWmYcP9w4 pic.twitter.com/xBWEED91S6 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 25, 2024

A number of citizens were injured as a result of an Israeli bombing of the Abu Amra family’s home in the Al-Hakar area in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

18 Palestinians were killed as a result of the bombing of a house belonging to the Salman family, in Al-Bi’ah Street in Deir Al-Balah.

A number of citizens were killed and others were wounded after Israeli warplanes targeted a house owned by the Barhoum family in the Yabna camp in the city of Rafah.

The ministry also reported that a number of people were killed and wounded at the Kuwaiti Hospital, as a result of the Israeli bombing of homes in the camp.

More than 27 citizens, including women and children, were killed in Israeli raids that targeted 5 homes in the city of Rafah since yesterday morning.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The death toll resulting from an Israeli bombing that targeted the Salman family home in Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip, has risen to 28. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/jaWmYcP9w4 pic.twitter.com/1TND44fUCv — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 25, 2024

The number of victims of the Israeli bombing of Deir al-Balah also rose to ten, and a large number of people are still under the rubble .

Genocide Continues

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 32,226 Palestinians have been killed, and 74,518 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire.’



(WAFA, PC)