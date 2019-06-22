Israeli Forces Injure 79 Palestinians during Gaza Protests (VIDEO)

Palestinians taking part in the Great March of Return. (Photo: Abdallah Aljamal, the Palestine Chronicle).

79 Palestinians were injured during protests at the fence separating besieged Gaza Strip from Israel, during weekly “Great March of Return” protests, RT news reports.

Gaza’s National Authority for Return and Breaking the Siege (NARBS), which organizes weekly rallies, called on Palestinians to demonstrate and affirm that “land is not for sale” – an apparent reference to the leaked details of the US compromise peace plan.

The spokesman for Palestine’s Hamas resistance movement Abdul Latif al-Qanua said in a statement on Friday:

“The Palestinian masses, taking to streets just before the US-led conference in Manama, are conveying to the participants that Palestine is not an economic issue, but a movement to liberate the land from the occupation and to ensure return of our people to their home.”

He added:

“Our people have the strength, the will and the steadfastness, that qualifies them to adhere to their land, and to foil all projects aim at liquidating their just cause,” he added.

Since the Gaza rallies began in March last year, nearly 270 protesters have been killed — and thousands more wounded — by Israeli troops deployed near the buffer zone.

Demonstrators demand an end to Israel’s 12-year blockade of the Gaza Strip, which has shattered the coastal enclave’s economy and deprived its two million inhabitants of many basic amenities.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

