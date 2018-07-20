Israeli Forces Kill 4 Palestinians amid Rising Tensions (VIDEOS)

Israel launched a massive air raid on Gaza on July 20. (Photo: via Twitter)

At least four Palestinians were killed on Friday as Israel unleashed air strikes and tank fire across Gaza.

Two Palestinians were killed in a strike east of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, according to the Ministry of health ministry in the enclave.

A third man was killed by Israeli fire east of Rafah, also in southern Gaza, the ministry said.

A fourth Palestinian, Mohammed Badwan, was also reported dead.

Last weekend saw the most severe exchange of fire between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza since a 2014 war, raising worries of another round of confrontation.

The UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Nickolay Mladenov, called on “everyone in Gaza” to take a “step away” from what he called the “brink” of another war.

Over 140 Palestinians have been killed since the Great Return March protests broke out on March 30. No Israelis have been killed.

Palestinians are calling to return to the homes their families were forced from in 1948, during the war surrounding the creation of Israel.

(Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, PC, Social Media)

