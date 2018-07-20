Israeli Forces Kill 4 Palestinians amid Rising Tensions (VIDEOS)

At least four Palestinians were killed on Friday as Israel unleashed air strikes and tank fire across Gaza.

Gaza is under Israeli attack. pic.twitter.com/rOtEbPTsyp — Muhammad Smiry 🇵🇸 Gaza (@MuhammadSmiry) July 20, 2018

Two Palestinians were killed in a strike east of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, according to the Ministry of health ministry in the enclave.

A third man was killed by Israeli fire east of Rafah, also in southern Gaza, the ministry said.

BREAKING: #Gaza is being pummelled by Israeli warplanes right now. Footage taken by my sister who counted over 25 air strikes in the west of Khan Younis alone that shook the entire area over the past 30 mins. Areas across Gaza are being heavily bombarded. #Israel #GazaUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/Ylx0HC2Pql — Jehan Alfarra (@palinoia) July 20, 2018

A fourth Palestinian, Mohammed Badwan, was also reported dead.

Last weekend saw the most severe exchange of fire between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza since a 2014 war, raising worries of another round of confrontation.

Gaza today, 4 martyrs and 120 others injured. Can't we have some rest? pic.twitter.com/C0pqBtiPg9 — Muhammad Smiry 🇵🇸 Gaza (@MuhammadSmiry) July 20, 2018

The UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Nickolay Mladenov, called on “everyone in Gaza” to take a “step away” from what he called the “brink” of another war.

🔴 Everyone in #Gaza needs to step back from the brink. Not next week. Not tomorrow. Right NOW! Those who want to provoke #Palestinians and #Israelis into another war must not succeed. — Nickolay E. MLADENOV (@nmladenov) July 20, 2018

Over 140 Palestinians have been killed since the Great Return March protests broke out on March 30. No Israelis have been killed.

Palestinians are calling to return to the homes their families were forced from in 1948, during the war surrounding the creation of Israel.

(Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, PC, Social Media)