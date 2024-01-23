Indescribable Catastrophe – Health System in Khan Yunis is Collapsing

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The health situation in Khan Yunis is at an indescribable level of catastrophe. Many wounded are lying on the floors of Nasser Hospital.

The health situation in the city of Khan Yunis has reached catastrophic levels under Israeli attacks, with many injured lying in hospital corridors, the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza said on Monday.

In a written statement, the ministry said that the difficulty and delay in transporting the injured to Al-Nasser Hospital are putting their lives in danger.

Dr. Mohammed Harrara explains the difficult conditions at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/6NHjk8U5CJ pic.twitter.com/s5jCPXi08v — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 23, 2024

The statement emphasized the significant challenges faced by health teams as they endeavored to treat dozens of critically injured patients, despite dire conditions, including shortages in medical supplies and drugs.

The Health Ministry also announced that, as a result of Israeli attacks targeting the areas where displaced Palestinians took refuge, mass graves had been dug in the Al-Nasser Hospital compound to bury at least 40 people.

Gaza’s Media Office stated on Monday that Israeli forces targeted five shelters across Khan Yunis where 30,000 Palestinians had sought refuge.

The statement stressed that Israel claimed these centers were safe, inviting people to take refuge there, and later carried out attacks targeting them.

According to Al-Jazeera, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) expressed on Tuesday its concern about the lack of ways to safely evacuate the medical team and patients from the Nasser Hospital.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 25,490 Palestinians have been killed, and 63,354 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(PC, MEMO)