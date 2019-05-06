Israeli Forces Kill Freed Palestinian Prisoner at West Bank Checkpoint

Israeli forces shot and killed freed Palestinian prisoner Amjad Jamal Galag, 30, from the neighborhood of Atteel in the occupied West Bank city of Tulkarm, reports Palestine Post 24.

Sources said that a group of Israeli policemen attempted to arrest him at an illegal Israeli military checkpoint.

He refused to surrender to the Israeli occupation forces and resumed his way towards occupied Palestine.

The Israeli police chased him and when they could not catch him, they opened fire at his car and killed him.

Israeli occupation forces raided tonight several areas across the occupied West Bank and arrested 14 Palestinians from their beds.

Rights groups have recorded several cases when Israeli forces executed Palestinians after refusing to be taken to prison.

