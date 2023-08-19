Israeli Annexation Moving Forward with ‘Unprecedented’ Funding for Illegal Settlements

It is understood that Israel, at least for now, has suspended its de jure annexation of large parts of the occupied Palestinian West Bank. Numbers, however, suggest otherwise.

The right-wing Israeli government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pumping additional funds to annex Palestinian land in the occupied West Bank, the Israeli group Peace Now revealed.

The additional funds, estimated at $190 million will be used for the sole purpose of robbing Palestinians of more land and expanding illegal Jewish settlements, Anadolu Agency reported.

The Peace Now report was published on Thursday.

‘Funding Annexation’

It is entitled: “Funding Annexation: Additional 700 million NIS Earmarked for Settlements in 2023-2024”.

According to the report Israeli government prepared a plan for a massive and unprecedented investment of about 700 million shekels and possibly more (about $190 million) in the West Bank settlements.

The report said,

“According to the draft document we received, the scope of the plan is 671.63 million NIS (around $190m) from the 2023-2024 budget, but there are clauses that have not yet determined the allocation amounts, so the total amount is expected to increase significantly.”

A sum of 92 million NIS (approx. $24 million) is marked as ‘an undefined grant’, allowing illegal settlements to use the money for almost any purpose, Anadolu reported, citing the Israeli NGO.

Criticizing the government decision, the group said that,

“Instead of investing in Israel’s future, the Israeli government is pouring money into settlements, perpetuating the occupation and fueling the conflict and confrontation with the Palestinians.”

About 700,000 illegal Israeli settlers are living in 164 illegal settlements and 116 outposts in the Occupied West Bank.

According to international law, all Israeli Jewish settlements in the Palestinian West Bank and East Jerusalem are illegal.

