Israeli Forces Kill Two Teenagers in Jenin

Funeral procession for two teenegers killed by Israeli forces in Jenin. (Photo: Social Media)

Israeli forces shot and killed two young Palestinians – one 17-year-old and one 20-year-old – and injured at least two others after a violent military raid into Jenin refugee camp in the northern occupied West Bank erupted into clashes early Wednesday morning.

An Israeli army spokesperson said that during an “operation” in the camp, a Palestinian gunman opened fire at Israeli forces, and other locals threw Molotov cocktails, which prompted Israeli forces to open fire toward the “attackers.”

No casualties were reported among the heavily armed and armored Israeli forces.

Israeli army invades Jenin camp, stirs up protests & grants itself a licence to randomly kill 2 Palestinian boys https://t.co/tlBZMxyIaq — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) July 12, 2017

According to the Israeli army, no one was detained during the raid.

The spokesperson did not acknowledge the deaths of the two Palestinians, and said reports of casualties were under investigation.

Medical sources at Khalil Suleiman governmental hospital said that 17-year-old Aws Muhammad Youssif Salameh died later in the hospital after succumbing to a gunshot wound.

Israeli forces kill 2 Palestinians, injure three others in Jenin refugee camp in Occupied West Bank pic.twitter.com/YSro2USm8R — Press TV (@PressTV) July 12, 2017

The Palestinian Red Crescent told Ma’an that 20-year-old Saad Nasser Hassan Abd al-Fattah Salah was shot and killed by Israeli forces at the scene of the clashes. He reportedly sustained bullets to his head and chest.

Local sources highlighted Salah was survived by three brothers – one of whom, Youssif, is currently imprisoned in an Israeli jails – and that their father was permanently disabled after being shot by Israeli forces some time in the past.

Medical sources at Jenin governmental hospital told Ma’an that as of mid morning Wednesday, two other Palestinian youths were being treated after arriving to the hospital from the clashes suffering from moderate wounds.

The last kiss .. 💔

Mother of martyr Aws Salama during the farewell of her son in Jenin refugee camp . pic.twitter.com/8Zo1oRP8he — Days of Palestine (@DaysofPalestine) July 12, 2017

One was injured with an expanding “dumdum” bullet lodged in his leg, and the other was injured by shrapnel.

A funeral was held for Salameh and Salah later on Wednesday morning. The procession set off from the front of the Khalil Suleiman hospital and continued across Jenin city.

Mourners called out slogans condemning Israel’s crimes against Palestinians, and several leaders of the Fatah movement who took part in the march denounced the Israeli army’s targeting of Jenin refugee camp through continuous arbitrary raids and detentions.

Salah and Salameh became the 38th and 39th Palestinians to be killed by Israelis this year, with at least eight of them being killed during clashes.

(Maan, PC, Social Media)