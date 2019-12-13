Israeli Forces Raid Palestinian Homes, Shops in Hebron

December 13, 2019 Blog, News
Israeli forces raid a Palestinian home in Hebron. (Photo: via Social Media)

The Israeli army on Friday stormed a number of Palestinian homes and shops in Hebron (Al-Khalil) during a morning raid campaign.

Local sources said that Israeli forces broke into the homes of Hamas MPs Nezar Ramadan and Mohammed Bader and violently searched them.

Israeli soldiers also raided a store and a bakery and wreaked havoc on them.

(PalInfo, PC, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.