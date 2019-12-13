Israeli Forces Raid Palestinian Homes, Shops in Hebron

The Israeli army on Friday stormed a number of Palestinian homes and shops in Hebron (Al-Khalil) during a morning raid campaign.

This eerie scene was not produced in Hollywood… In fact it's in Hebron, occupied Palestine, where a seemingly simple task like shopping, could turn into a risky undertaking, when you have to run the gauntlet of israeli occupation soldiers just to get home. (Via Asad Salameh) pic.twitter.com/DmftFcYHYR — BDS South Africa (@BDSsouthafrica) December 5, 2019

Local sources said that Israeli forces broke into the homes of Hamas MPs Nezar Ramadan and Mohammed Bader and violently searched them.

Israeli soldiers also raided a store and a bakery and wreaked havoc on them.

(PalInfo, PC, Social Media)