Israeli Forces Raid Town near Hebron

Awad said that Israeli forces raided Beit Ummar town and shot live bullets, tear gas canisters, and stun grenades towards residents, causing several suffocation cases among them due to inhaling toxic gas. They were all treated at the scene.

He added that Israeli forces also seized a farmer’s vehicle.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)