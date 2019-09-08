Israeli Forces Raid Town near Hebron

A number of Palestinians suffered from suffocation after inhaling tear gas during an Israeli army raid into the town of Beit Ummar, north of the occupied West Bank city of Hebron (Al-Khalil), according to Mohammad Awad, a media activist.

Awad said that Israeli forces raided Beit Ummar town and shot live bullets, tear gas canisters, and stun grenades towards residents, causing several suffocation cases among them due to inhaling toxic gas. They were all treated at the scene.

He added that Israeli forces also seized a farmer’s vehicle.

