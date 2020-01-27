Israeli Forces Raid Village, Issue Four Demolition Notices in West Bank

January 27, 2020 Blog, News, Slider
Over the years, Israel has demolished hundreds of houses as part of this policy. (Photo: via Twitter)

Israeli forces last night gave four Palestinian citizens from the village of Rummana, near the West Bank city of Jenin, notices of demolition against their houses under the pretext they were being built without a permit, according to the homeowners.

The Palestinian citizens told WAFA that Israeli forces raided the village and handed them notices of demolition against their houses, which are still under construction, claiming that they were being built without a permit and too close to Israel’s Apartheid wall.

According to the human rights group B’tselem, “over the years, Israel has demolished hundreds of houses as part of this policy, leaving thousands of Palestinians homeless”.

This policy was widely condemned by human rights groups as “a collective punishment”, which is prohibited and violates binding provisions of international law.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

