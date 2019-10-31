Israeli Forces Seize Thousands of Dunams South of Hebron

Israeli forces distributed a notice to Palestinians informing them of its plan to seize 3,000 dunams of Palestinian farmlands to the east of Yatta in the southern Hebron (Al-Khalil) district.

Mayor of Masafer Yatta Nidal Younes told WAFA that Israeli occupation authorities handed him a military order to seize approximately 3,000 dunams of Palestinian land, extending from Khirbet Mneizel village to the tent encampments of al-Jahalin tribe on the outskirts of the Dead Sea.

Who says settlers don't know how to have fun? Check out this colorful inflatable slide they put up as they seize land in the Hebron area, while under IDF protection. (h/t @hagitofran) https://t.co/WBijT3DLxt — Debra Shushan🔸דבורה שושן🔸دبرا شوشان (@ShushanAPN) October 16, 2019

Abdul-Hadi Hantash, a cartographer, that the Israeli military previously issued an order in 1996 to seize approximately 250,000 dunams in the southern Hebron, noting that this order was a part of the larger 1970 Allon Plan, which articulated Israeli proposals for colonizing the Palestinian occupied territories.

For Israel, Allon Plan aims to complete colonization, continued ethnic cleansing of native Palestinian inhabitants https://t.co/wz5Jxk1Ias — Nicholas Molodyko (@molodyko) June 20, 2018

The plan advocated concepts that have been central to Israel’s colonization policies since 1948. The plan’s guiding principle was to allow Israel to annex as much territory as possible with a minimum of Palestinian inhabitants.

The 1970 version of the plan recommended that Israel annex a somewhat larger belt than originally proposed. The Allon Plan envisaged Israeli annexation of some 40 percent of the West Bank.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)