IN PHOTOS: Palestine’s Eastern Christians Celebrate Christmas

January 7, 2023 Articles, Images
The Palestinian Eastern Christian community celebrated Christmas on January 6. (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Palestinian Eastern Christian community celebrated Christmas on January 6, according to the Eastern calendar, throughout occupied Palestine.

The midnight mass was held on Saturday in the St. Porphyrios Church in Gaza, where worshippers performed a number of rituals, including the traditional lighting of candles.

Meanwhile, Eastern Christian denominations celebrated Christmas in the square of the Nativity Church in Bethlehem. 

On Saturday, thousands gathered in the churchyard as the Greek Orthodox Patriarch Theophilos III arrived in Bethlehem to celebrate the midnight mass. 

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

