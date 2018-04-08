Israeli Intelligence Forces Interrogate Janna Jihad (VIDEO)

Janna Jihad facing armed Israeli soldiers. (Photo: via Facebook)

Janna Jihad the 12-year-old cousin of Ahed Tamimi was detained and interrogated by Israeli intelligence forces at the King Hussein border, while she returning from Jordan. 

Janna, believed to be the youngest journalist in the world, is from the village of Nabi Saleh, a short distance away from Ramallah, in the West Bank. 

Along with other children of her village, including her cousin Ahed, she regularly participates in demonstrations against the Israeli occupation and the Apartheid Wall. 

