Israeli Intelligence Forces Interrogate Janna Jihad (VIDEO)

Janna Jihad the 12-year-old cousin of Ahed Tamimi was detained and interrogated by Israeli intelligence forces at the King Hussein border, while she returning from Jordan.

Janna, believed to be the youngest journalist in the world, is from the village of Nabi Saleh, a short distance away from Ramallah, in the West Bank.

DIARY OF PALESTINIAN GIRL Ep. 02 – The Raids What's it like living with the constant fear of raids? Here's the second episode of our new series following Janna Jihad, an 11-year-old journalist living in Nabi Saleh, a small village in the West Bank. Full: https://t.co/DGKar0phlt pic.twitter.com/2pv6HTtvQA — Janna Jihad (@JannaJihad1) March 19, 2018

Along with other children of her village, including her cousin Ahed, she regularly participates in demonstrations against the Israeli occupation and the Apartheid Wall.

(PC, Social Media)