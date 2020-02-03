Israeli Minister Bennett Bans Import of Cement to Gaza

Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett stopped cement entering the besieged Gaza Strip and canceled entry permits issued to hundreds of Gaza traders, Israeli Hebrew newspaper Maariv.

Bennett ordered the coordinator of the civil affairs in the occupied territories to carry out his directions immediately, according to Maariv.

The siege, jointly imposed 13 years ago with the support of Egypt, has prevented the import and export of many goods from Gaza, limited medical supplies and curtailed fishing and farming, thereby crippling the economy.

In 2012 the UN warned that the coastal enclave would become “uninhabitable” by 2020 as a result of the strict measures.

(Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)