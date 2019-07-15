Israeli Opposition Leader ‘Wants Palestinian State’ for Security of Israel

Israel’s Labor leader Amir Peretz. (Photo: File)

Israel’s Labor leader said he is willing to “fight” for a Palestinian state, not for Palestinians, but for the security of Israel.

Amir Peretz said on Saturday:

“Peace can also serve the poor, because peace will bring prosperity and economy … I raise the banner of peace and the banner of social justice – they go together.

Israel will head to polls for the second time this year in a matter of weeks.

After elections in April, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu attempted to form a governing coalition with religious and nationalist allies but failed to cobble together a parliamentary majority amid infighting between allies.

Rather than give his main rival a chance to build a government, Netanyahu’s Likud party instead pushed through a measure to dissolve the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, and send the country to unprecedented repeat elections in September.

Netanyahu now seeks to score a decisive electoral victory in the face of possible indictment on corruption charges.

Israel’s attorney general has already recommended Netanyahu be indicted, but under Israeli law, Netanyahu is entitled to defend himself at a hearing before formal charges are filed.

(Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, PC, Social Media)

