Israeli Plane Fires Warning Shots into Gaza Following Attempted ‘Kite Attack’

Warning shots were fired by an Israeli aircraft on Saturday towards a group of Gazans.

In a statement, the Israeli military said it had “spotted a group of Palestinians preparing balloons equipped with explosive devices to cause fires and serious damage on Israeli territory”.

It comes as an Israeli minister warned that kite flyers in Gaza could be shot dead near the border.

The kites have become a potent symbol of a wave of Palestinian protests that broke out on March 30 against Israel’s crippling decade-long blockade of Gaza.

No one has been hurt by the fires, but some 2,250 acres of fields and nature reserves have been burned by flames stoked by Mediterranean winds, causing $2.5 million in damage, Israel’s government has claimed.

The kites are the latest protest tactic, allowing Gazan protesters to inflict some economic losses on Israel while remaining far enough from the border to avoid being shot by Israeli forces.

Nearly 130 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since protests began eleven weeks ago.

