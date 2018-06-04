Israeli Settlers Open Fire near West Bank Primary School

A group of settlers fired live bullets near a West Bank primary school early on Monday morning, the latest in a series of violent incidents to hit the village of Jub al-Dib in the past year.

The group of five settlers gathered around the school while laborers were reportedly working on a new road to improve access to the Tahadi 5 school, located in the deprived and remote village of Jub al-Dib, near Bethlehem, according to WAFA news agency.

The settlers, furious with the construction work, began shooting in the air to scare off the laborers and disrupt the building project, according to Hassan Barijieh, a representative from the Settlement and Wall Resistance Commission.

Last August, the school’s pupils were left to study outside in intense heat after Israeli forces demolished their recently built EU-funded school just hours before the start of the new academic year. Children were subsequently taught in tents before locals re-established the school in makeshift buildings.

The same month, Israeli authorities prevented vital solar panels donated by the Netherlands from operating in the village which for decades remained underdeveloped due to restrictions on building and infrastructure.

Settler violence has become a daily reality for many Palestinians, subject to intimidation, vandalism and physical assault from Israelis who act mostly with impunity and carry rifles, whereas their Palestinian neighbors may not carry arms to defend themselves.

(Al-Arabi al-Jadeed, PC, Social Media)