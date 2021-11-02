Palestinian Administrative Detainee Suspends Hunger Strike after 69 Days

A Palestinian administrative detainee suspended his 69-day hunger strike on Monday, following the Israeli Prison Service’s (IPS) decision to terminate his detention in April 2022, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Prisoners Affairs Committee’s media officer, Hassan Abed-Rabbo, said that Shadi Abu Aker, a 37-year-old resident of Aida refugee camp in the southern West Bank district of Bethlehem, decided to suspend his hunger strike, started on August 25 in protest of his administrative detention.

After 69 days, Palestinian prisoner in Israeli jails ends his hunger strike https://t.co/od0uA7AWbQ — Joe Catron (@jncatron) November 2, 2021

Abu Aker was arrested by Israeli forces in September 2020 and his administrative detention order was issued and renewed a few months later. He is suffering from serious health conditions and was frequently transferred from Ramleh Prison to Israeli hospitals.

Meanwhile, six other Palestinian administrative detainees in Israel are on a prolonged hunger strike in protest against their detention without charge or trial and are determined to continue their strike until they are unconditionally released.

These prisoners include Kayed Fasfous, a 32-year-old from Dura town near Hebron, who has been on hunger strike for 110 days and is in critical condition and lost about a third of his weight, and Miqdad Qawasmi, a 24-year-old Palestinian from Hebron city, who has been on hunger strike for 103 days and is at the risk of sudden death.

Six Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails continue their open-ended hunger strike. https://t.co/yCrRWCIjRK — Samidoun Network (@SamidounPP) November 1, 2021

Alaa al-Araj has been on hunger strike for 85 days, Hisham Abu Hawwash, 39, for 76 days, Ayyad al-Hraimi for 40 days, in addition to Louay al-Ashqar, who launched his hunger strike for 22 consecutive days.

Israel’s widely condemned practice of administrative detention allows the detention of Palestinians without charge or trial for renewable intervals ranging between three and six months based on undisclosed evidence that even a detainee’s lawyer is barred from viewing.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)