Palestinian Administrative Detainee Suspends Hunger Strike after 69 Days

November 2, 2021 Blog, News
Palestinian prisoner Shadi Abu Aker. (Photo: via Social Media)

A Palestinian administrative detainee suspended his 69-day hunger strike on Monday, following the Israeli Prison Service’s (IPS) decision to terminate his detention in April 2022, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Prisoners Affairs Committee’s media officer, Hassan Abed-Rabbo, said that Shadi Abu Aker, a 37-year-old resident of Aida refugee camp in the southern West Bank district of Bethlehem, decided to suspend his hunger strike, started on August 25 in protest of his administrative detention.

Abu Aker was arrested by Israeli forces in September 2020 and his administrative detention order was issued and renewed a few months later. He is suffering from serious health conditions and was frequently transferred from Ramleh Prison to Israeli hospitals.

Meanwhile, six other Palestinian administrative detainees in Israel are on a prolonged hunger strike in protest against their detention without charge or trial and are determined to continue their strike until they are unconditionally released.

These prisoners include Kayed Fasfous, a 32-year-old from Dura town near Hebron, who has been on hunger strike for 110 days and is in critical condition and lost about a third of his weight, and Miqdad Qawasmi, a 24-year-old Palestinian from Hebron city, who has been on hunger strike for 103 days and is at the risk of sudden death.

Alaa al-Araj has been on hunger strike for 85 days, Hisham Abu Hawwash, 39, for 76 days, Ayyad al-Hraimi for 40 days, in addition to Louay al-Ashqar, who launched his hunger strike for 22 consecutive days.

Israel’s widely condemned practice of administrative detention allows the detention of Palestinians without charge or trial for renewable intervals ranging between three and six months based on undisclosed evidence that even a detainee’s lawyer is barred from viewing.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.