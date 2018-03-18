Israeli Soldier Injured in Jerusalem: Suspected Attacker Shot Dead (VIDEOS)

The City of Jerusalem. (Photo: Ma'an)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

An Israeli soldier was stabbed and injured in Jerusalem’s Old City and according to an Israeli TV channel, the suspected attacker was shot dead.

An Israeli police spokesperson confirmed that the suspected assailant was killed near the Western Wall.

The escalation in Jerusalem followed Trump’s decision to recognize the city as Israel’s capital.

(PC, Social Media)

