Israeli Soldier Injured in Jerusalem: Suspected Attacker Shot Dead (VIDEOS)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

An Israeli soldier was stabbed and injured in Jerusalem’s Old City and according to an Israeli TV channel, the suspected attacker was shot dead.

An Israeli police spokesperson confirmed that the suspected assailant was killed near the Western Wall.

פיגוע הדקירה בירושלים: אחר הצהריים מחבל דקר גבר שהלך ברחוב הגיא בעיר העתיקה. שוטרים שהיו בקרבת מקום הגיעו לזירה ונטרלו את המחבל. הפצוע פונה לבית החולים כשהוא פצוע באורח קשה. הסכין ששימשה את המחבל, פלסטיני, נתפסה בזירה.

(בסרטון: פעילות הכוחות בזירת הפיגוע) pic.twitter.com/aKiVhzU42Q — משטרת ישראל (@IL_police) March 18, 2018

The escalation in Jerusalem followed Trump’s decision to recognize the city as Israel’s capital.

(PC, Social Media)