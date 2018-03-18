Israeli Soldier Injured in Jerusalem: Suspected Attacker Shot Dead (VIDEOS)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff
An Israeli soldier was stabbed and injured in Jerusalem’s Old City and according to an Israeli TV channel, the suspected attacker was shot dead.
🇵🇸#Palestine || #Video || an Israeli soldier was injured after being stabbed in the old City of Jerusalem : . اصابة احد جنود الاحتلال بعد طعنه في البلدة القديمة بالقدس . DE: Ein Soldat der israelischen Okkupation ist stark verletzt, da er in der Altstadt Jerusalems erstochen wurde. . #Türkçe : #Filistin : #Kudüs 'de bir israil askeri bıçaklanarak yaralandı.
An Israeli police spokesperson confirmed that the suspected assailant was killed near the Western Wall.
פיגוע הדקירה בירושלים: אחר הצהריים מחבל דקר גבר שהלך ברחוב הגיא בעיר העתיקה. שוטרים שהיו בקרבת מקום הגיעו לזירה ונטרלו את המחבל. הפצוע פונה לבית החולים כשהוא פצוע באורח קשה. הסכין ששימשה את המחבל, פלסטיני, נתפסה בזירה.
(בסרטון: פעילות הכוחות בזירת הפיגוע) pic.twitter.com/aKiVhzU42Q
— משטרת ישראל (@IL_police) March 18, 2018
The escalation in Jerusalem followed Trump’s decision to recognize the city as Israel’s capital.
(PC, Social Media)
