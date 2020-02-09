Israeli Soldiers Arrest Palestinian Man for Defending His Wife

Israeli soldiers assault Palestinians in Hebron. (Photo: via Twitter)

A Palestinian young man was beaten up and arrested on Sunday, for defending his wife from Israeli soldiers at his house in Beit Ummar in northern Hebron (Al-Khalil).

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Club said that Israeli soldiers brutally 24-year-old Saif Kassab Abu Dayyeh for defending his wife, who was being beaten on her head and neck by Israeli soldiers.

Abu Dayyeh’s wife told QNN that the soldiers arrested her husband while his face was still bleeding.

Saif Abu Dayyeh is a former prisoner. He spent two years in Israeli jails.

Israeli forces on a regular basis storm Palestinian cities and villages in the occupied West Bank to arrest Palestinian popular activists.

(Palestine Chronicle, QNN, Social Media)

