Israeli Soldiers Attack Palestinian Christians during Palm Sunday Procession (VIDEOS)

March 26, 2018 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Palestinian Christians protest Israeli permit regime during Palm Sunday procession. (Photo: ActiveStill.org)

Israeli soldiers attacked Palestinian Christians during the traditional Palm Sunday procession in Jerusalem, while they were celebrating by carrying palm fronds and chanting special hymns.

The army also banned marching Palestinian Christians from carrying the Palestinian flag, and attacked those who tried to raise it. However, several people from European countries were allowed to carry their countries’ flags.

Palm Sunday marks the start of the Holy Week that commemorates Jesus’ entrance in Jerusalem, his crucifixion and resurrection on Easter Sunday.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)

