Israeli Soldiers Attack Palestinian Christians during Palm Sunday Procession (VIDEOS)

Israeli soldiers attacked Palestinian Christians during the traditional Palm Sunday procession in Jerusalem, while they were celebrating by carrying palm fronds and chanting special hymns.
🇵🇸#Palestine || #Video || Earlier today, Palestinian #Christians were attacked by Israeli forces during their Palm Sunday procession in occupied East #Jerusalem. One Palestinian was arrested. [Video by Yusef Daher] . . قوات الاحتلال تعتدي بالضرب على المشاركين في احتفال بـ"أحد الشعانين" في القدس المحتلة… . #Türkçe : #Filistin : Bugün, işgal altındaki doğu #Kudüs 'de Filistinli Hristiyanlar Palm Pazar'ı kutlamalarının geçit töreni sırasında israil işgal güçleri tarafından saldırıya uğradılar. Saldırının ardından bir Filistinli tutuklandı.
The army also banned marching Palestinian Christians from carrying the Palestinian flag, and attacked those who tried to raise it. However, several people from European countries were allowed to carry their countries’ flags.
Without respect for those who have a different religion. Israeli police attack Palestinian Christians because they held the Palestinian flag during Palm Sunday. it's useless you will not be able to cancel Palestine! #Jerusalem! pic.twitter.com/hV8jCQbddR
— Pal_st (@Stefaniafodd) March 25, 2018
Palm Sunday marks the start of the Holy Week that commemorates Jesus’ entrance in Jerusalem, his crucifixion and resurrection on Easter Sunday.
(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)
