Israeli Artillery Bombs Agricultural Area in Central Gaza

August 9, 2020 Blog, News, Slider
Israeli artillery strike sites in the besieged Gaza Strip. (Photo: via Twitter)

Israeli occupation’s artillery bombed today an agricultural area and an outpost near the city of Deir el-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip, with no reports of casualties, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Artillery tanks stationed along the Israeli perimeter fence surrounding the Gaza Strip fired several missiles into the said area, causing damages but no human casualties.

The Israeli army regularly opens fire on Palestinian fishermen, shepherds, and farmers along the fence separating besieged Gaza Strip from Israel, if they approach the unilaterally declared buffer zone.

Gaza, with a population of 2 million, has been under a hermetic Israeli siege since 2006, when the Palestinian group Hamas won the democratic legislative elections in occupied Palestine. Since then, Israel has carried out numerous bombing campaigns and several major wars, that resulted in the death of thousands of people. 

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

