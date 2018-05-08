Israeli Soldiers Break the Arm of Palestinian Mother Protecting Her Son

Israeli soldiers assaulted and broke the arm of a Palestinian woman as she tried to prevent them from detaining her son before dawn on Friday, in the southern occupied West Bank city of Al-Khalil (Hebron).

#Israeli soldiers assaulted and broke the arm of a #Palestinian mother as she tried to prevent them from detaining her son.https://t.co/eVnQFdxJIv — Chronicles of Shame (@ShameChronicles) May 8, 2018

Eyewitnesses told Ma’an that Israeli forces raided the home of Bassam Abu Aisha in the Jabal Abu Rumman neighborhood of Al-Khalil, in order to detain his son, Saeed.

Israeli forces break arm of Palestinian woman as she attempts to prevent arrest of son

The soldiers also allegedly confiscated an undisclosed amount of money from Abu Aisha’s home. https://t.co/eRu7s1FaQE pic.twitter.com/LYSZtbRs98 — Aoude (@AoudeA) May 4, 2018

During the raid, Bassam’s wife attempted to prevent soldiers from taking her son. The soldiers assaulted her and broke her arm, before confiscating an undisclosed amount of money from Abu Aisha’s home.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)