Israeli Soldiers Break the Arm of Palestinian Mother Protecting Her Son

May 8, 2018 Blog, News
Israeli soldiers raiding the West Bank city of Hebron. (Photo: Oren Ziv, Activestills.org, file)

Israeli soldiers assaulted and broke the arm of a Palestinian woman as she tried to prevent them from detaining her son before dawn on Friday, in the southern occupied West Bank city of Al-Khalil (Hebron).

Eyewitnesses told Ma’an that Israeli forces raided the home of Bassam Abu Aisha in the Jabal Abu Rumman neighborhood of Al-Khalil, in order to detain his son, Saeed.

During the raid, Bassam’s wife attempted to prevent soldiers from taking her son. The soldiers assaulted her and broke her arm, before confiscating an undisclosed amount of money from Abu Aisha’s home.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

