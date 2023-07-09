Palestinian Youth with Down Syndrome Summoned for Questioning by Israeli Forces in Jerusalem

Osama al-Salaymeh, 22, was summoned for questioning despite holding a special card stating his health condition. (Photo: via Social Media)

Palestinians with disabilities face daily challenges due to the Israeli occupation.

A Palestinian youth with Down Syndrome was summoned on Sunday for questioning by the Israeli occupation authorities, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Osama al-Salaymeh, 22, was summoned for questioning despite holding a special card stating his health condition, his father said.

The father added that his two other sons, Ayham, 13, and Ahmad, 14, have also been under house arrest for two months, imposed by the Israeli occupation authorities.

Israeli Soldier Who Killed Palestinian Autistic Man in East Jerusalem Sentenced

On Thursday, an Israeli court acquitted an Israeli soldier who killed autistic Palestinian man Iyad Hallaq in the Old City of Jerusalem on May 30, 2020.

(PC, WAFA)

