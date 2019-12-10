Israeli Soldiers Shoot, Injure Palestinian Workers

December 10, 2019 News
Israeli soldiers opened fire near the separation wall in Tulkarem, on December 10. (Photo: via Social Media)

Five Palestinian workers have been injured after Israeli soldiers opened fire on them in the early hours of this morning near the separation wall in the occupied northern West Bank city of Tulkarem.

Israeli soldiers manning the checkpoint shot tear gas into the large crowd who were attempting to get to work, causing dozens of others to suffocate from excessive tear gas inhalation.

According to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa, the five wounded victims were rushed to the Thabet Government Hospital in Tulkarem. Medics confirmed the casualties were shot at their lower extremities and described their situation as “moderate.”

Meanwhile, Israeli soldiers situated near the gate through the Israeli Annexation Wall at Dahr Al-Abed, southwest of Jenin, shot and wounded a young man from the Palestinian village of Arabeh.

The Palestinian was identified as Saif Iyad Wajih Al-Ardah.

Following the shooting, Al-Ardah was interrogated and transported to the Barta’a military checkpoint, and interrogated before being handed over to Palestinian medics with the Red Crescent Society.

He was taken to the Khalil Suleiman Governmental Hospital in Jenin for treatment.

Over 11 Palestinians were injured during the last two months from Israeli military gunfire as they tried to enter Israel through the gate of the wall near Thaher al-Abed village, reported Wafa.

Palestinians have long complained of the volatile conditions at checkpoints.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

