Israeli Soldiers Shoot, Injure Palestinian Workers

Five Palestinian workers have been injured after Israeli soldiers opened fire on them in the early hours of this morning near the separation wall in the occupied northern West Bank city of Tulkarem.

Israeli soldiers manning the checkpoint shot tear gas into the large crowd who were attempting to get to work, causing dozens of others to suffocate from excessive tear gas inhalation.

Five Palestinian workers have been injured after Israeli #Soldiers opened fire on them in the early hours of this morning near the separation wall in the occupied northern West Bank city of Tulkarem.

Israeli #Soldiers manning the checkpoint …

https://t.co/tW10fA7AXQ pic.twitter.com/4wCF6N2oFE — 💥💥💥💥💥🔭🤖⓵ⒷⓊⓋ🌎📡💥💥💥💥💥 (@_1BUV) December 10, 2019

According to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa, the five wounded victims were rushed to the Thabet Government Hospital in Tulkarem. Medics confirmed the casualties were shot at their lower extremities and described their situation as “moderate.”

Meanwhile, Israeli soldiers situated near the gate through the Israeli Annexation Wall at Dahr Al-Abed, southwest of Jenin, shot and wounded a young man from the Palestinian village of Arabeh.

A Palestinian youth was shot by Israeli occupation forces in Jenin, detained and interrogated before he was handed to Palestinian medics.#IsraeliCrimes — EQB (@pal_resi) December 10, 2019

The Palestinian was identified as Saif Iyad Wajih Al-Ardah.

Following the shooting, Al-Ardah was interrogated and transported to the Barta’a military checkpoint, and interrogated before being handed over to Palestinian medics with the Red Crescent Society.

He was taken to the Khalil Suleiman Governmental Hospital in Jenin for treatment.

#WATCH

For no apparent reason, Israeli soldiers at a military checkpoint prevented these Palestinian teachers from continuing their way towards their school – today morning in Hebron city. pic.twitter.com/Bx1og43An0 — Jasmine 🇵🇸 #Gaza (@Jasmine_Omar1) December 2, 2019

Over 11 Palestinians were injured during the last two months from Israeli military gunfire as they tried to enter Israel through the gate of the wall near Thaher al-Abed village, reported Wafa.

Palestinians have long complained of the volatile conditions at checkpoints.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)