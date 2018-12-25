Israeli Troops Open Fire at Alleged ‘Gunmen’ near Syria Border

December 25, 2018 Blog, News, Slider
Israel has struck Syrian positions numerous times since the start of the war. (Image: File)

Israeli troops fired at alleged “gunmen” near the Syrian border without knowing exactly if they had intentions to enter their territory.

News agencies reported that Israeli soldiers have fired on “several gunmen” at the border with Syria in the Golan Heights.

The Israeli Army stated they had spotted suspects carrying weapons who had crossed a buffer zone near a border fence into Israeli territory.

The Israeli military justified this belligerent action by stating that the buffer zone had been established by the United Nations as part of a 1974 cease-fire.

The specifics of the attack are not yet clear. The Israeli Army has been unable to confirm if any of the gunmen were hit, according to Haaretz. However, it is known that the men did not cross into Israeli territory and the army is assessing what their actual intentions were.

The incident took place during the context of the recent announcement of the United State’s withdrawal of troops from Syria.  

Israel is relying on a United Nations’ resolution to substantiate its justification to attack the alleged gunmen. However, the country has an extensive track record of violating international law. The case in point is the siege in the Gaza Strip since 2007 which has caused 1.8 million Palestinians to exist under a regime of land, sea, and air closure, on the cusp of a humanitarian crisis.

(TeleSur, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.