Israeli Troops Open Fire at Alleged ‘Gunmen’ near Syria Border

Israeli troops fired at alleged “gunmen” near the Syrian border without knowing exactly if they had intentions to enter their territory.

News agencies reported that Israeli soldiers have fired on “several gunmen” at the border with Syria in the Golan Heights.

#Israel/#Syria: IDF personnel fired at a group of unidentified gunmen who approached the Israeli border in the #Golan Heights area. It is not clear if there were any casualties or what group the gunmen were from.#GolanHeights@IntellFusion pic.twitter.com/nARATd60bM — Intelligence Fusion -Asia (@IF_asia_) December 24, 2018

The Israeli Army stated they had spotted suspects carrying weapons who had crossed a buffer zone near a border fence into Israeli territory.

The Israeli military justified this belligerent action by stating that the buffer zone had been established by the United Nations as part of a 1974 cease-fire.

The specifics of the attack are not yet clear. The Israeli Army has been unable to confirm if any of the gunmen were hit, according to Haaretz. However, it is known that the men did not cross into Israeli territory and the army is assessing what their actual intentions were.

IDF OPENED FIRE TOWARDS A GROUP OF MILITANTS THAT CROSSED THE BORDER FENCE INTO ISRAEL IN THE GOLAN REGIONAL COUNCIL . MORE TO FOLLOW#ISRAEL #SYRIA #LEBANON — كَوْن مُوازٍ (@ignis_fatum) December 23, 2018

The incident took place during the context of the recent announcement of the United State’s withdrawal of troops from Syria.

Israel is relying on a United Nations’ resolution to substantiate its justification to attack the alleged gunmen. However, the country has an extensive track record of violating international law. The case in point is the siege in the Gaza Strip since 2007 which has caused 1.8 million Palestinians to exist under a regime of land, sea, and air closure, on the cusp of a humanitarian crisis.

(TeleSur, PC, Social Media)