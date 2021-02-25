WHO: A Child, Two Adult Cancer Patients Denied Permit by Israel to Leave Gaza for Medical Treatment

A 16-year-old child with hematologic disease and two adult men with cancer were denied an Israeli army permit to leave the besieged Gaza Strip for medical treatment at hospitals in Jerusalem or the West Bank, today said a report by the World Health Organization (WHO).

In January, the three patients were denied permits to cross the Beit Hanoun (Erez) crossing with Israel to reach healthcare.

The 16-year-old child, with a serious hematologic disease, had an appointment in Istishari Hospital in Ramallah, while the two adult cancer patients had appointments in Augusta Victoria Hospital in East Jerusalem.

According to the WHO report, 34% of patients whose applications were denied had appointments for cancer care (oncology); 15% for ophthalmology; 11% for hematology; 7% for cardiology, and 4% for orthopedics. The remaining 29% were for 16 other specialties.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)