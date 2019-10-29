Jerusalem Governor Summoned for Interrogation for Second Time in Less than 24 Hours

Palestinian governor of Jerusalem Adnan Ghaith. (Photo: via Social Media)

Jerusalem Governor Adnan Ghaith was summoned for interrogation by Israeli intelligence officers for the second time in less than 24 hours, said an official.

Nasser Ajjaj, who serves as an advisor to Ghaith, told WAFA that Ghaith received a phone call from the Israeli intelligence, ordering him to appear before interrogators at al-Maskobiyyeh Detention and Interrogation Center.

🚨Israeli Minister of Internal Security issues decision prohibiting Jerusalem Governor, Adnan Ghaith, from holding any meetings or inside Occupied Jerusalem.

Posted by MSDR News Network on Tuesday, October 29, 2019

Ghaith was previously detained by Israeli police several times along with other high-profile officials, including in April 2019 following escalating tensions inside Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque compound over the closure of the metal gate leading to Bab al-Rahmeh.

He was also previously investigated over his involvement in the arrest of dual US-Palestinian national Issam Akel, in October 2018 for the fraudulent selling of Palestinian property to Israeli settler-colonialist groups in Jerusalem.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

