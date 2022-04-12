Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Worker in Ashkelon

Israeli occupation forces killed a Palestinian worker at a construction site in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, Quds News Network reported.
According to Israeli media, an Israeli officer opened fire at the 40-year-old Palestinian worker, claiming that he refused to show his identity and work permit.
The worker has been later identified as Abdullah Srour, a resident of the city of Hebron (Al-Khalil), in the southern occupied West bank.
Srour is the fifth Palestinian to be killed by Israeli forces in the last two days.
Earlier on Sunday, Israeli forces killed 47-year-old Ghada Ibrahim Sabateen in the town of Husan, west of Bethlehem. Later that day, they killed another Palestinian woman, identified as 24-year-old Maha Kazem Awad, near the al-Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron.
On Sunday night, 21-year-old Mohammad Ali Ghoneim was killed during a military raid in the town of al-Khader, south of Bethlehem.
On Monday, a Palestinian teenager, identified as 17-year-old Mohammad Zakarneh, also succumbed to the injuries that he sustained by Israeli gunfire in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin.
