Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Worker in Ashkelon

Palestinian worker Abdullah Srour was killed by Israeli forces in Ashkelon. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israeli occupation forces killed a Palestinian worker at a construction site in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, Quds News Network reported.

According to Israeli media, an Israeli officer opened fire at the 40-year-old Palestinian worker, claiming that he refused to show his identity and work permit.

The worker has been later identified as Abdullah Srour, a resident of the city of Hebron (Al-Khalil), in the southern occupied West bank.

Srour is the fifth Palestinian to be killed by Israeli forces in the last two days.

Earlier on Sunday, Israeli forces killed 47-year-old Ghada Ibrahim Sabateen in the town of Husan, west of Bethlehem. Later that day, they killed another Palestinian woman, identified as 24-year-old Maha Kazem Awad, near the al-Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron.

On Sunday night, 21-year-old Mohammad Ali Ghoneim was killed during a military raid in the town of al-Khader, south of Bethlehem.

On Monday, a Palestinian teenager, identified as 17-year-old Mohammad Zakarneh, also succumbed to the injuries that he sustained by Israeli gunfire in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin.

