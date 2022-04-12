Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Worker in Ashkelon

Israeli occupation forces killed a Palestinian worker at a construction site in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, Quds News Network reported.

According to Israeli media, an Israeli officer opened fire at the 40-year-old Palestinian worker, claiming that he refused to show his identity and work permit.

🚨The FIFTH #Palestinian to be murdered by “#israeli” occupation forces in the last 24hrs! 💔🇵🇸 40 year old, Abdullah Srour, a resident of the city of #Hebron was shot & killed at a construction site in “#Ashkelon” city in 1948-occupied #Palestine.#ICC4israel #WarCriminals pic.twitter.com/EquEw7imlK — Aliya Hasan🇵🇸🇾🇪❤️✌️ (@AliyaHasan_) April 12, 2022

The worker has been later identified as Abdullah Srour, a resident of the city of Hebron (Al-Khalil), in the southern occupied West bank.

Srour is the fifth Palestinian to be killed by Israeli forces in the last two days.

Earlier on Sunday, Israeli forces killed 47-year-old Ghada Ibrahim Sabateen in the town of Husan, west of Bethlehem. Later that day, they killed another Palestinian woman, identified as 24-year-old Maha Kazem Awad, near the al-Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron.

UPDATE| The Palestinian worker who was shot dead by Israeli forces, earlier today, in Ashkelon, has been identified as Abdullah Srour, 40, a resident of the city of Hebron.https://t.co/B1Xg9I5SDb — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) April 12, 2022

On Sunday night, 21-year-old Mohammad Ali Ghoneim was killed during a military raid in the town of al-Khader, south of Bethlehem.

On Monday, a Palestinian teenager, identified as 17-year-old Mohammad Zakarneh, also succumbed to the injuries that he sustained by Israeli gunfire in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin.

