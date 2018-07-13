Jewish Settler Accused of Killing Palestinian Toddler Released to House Arrest (VIDEO)

July 13, 2018
Ahmed Dawabsheh lost his baby brother and parents in an arson attack in 2015. (Photo: via Twitter)

An Israeli court on Thursday ordered a suspect in a firebombing that killed a Palestinian family to be released from prison to house arrest after throwing out parts of his confession.

The July 2015 arson attack killed a toddler and his parents, drawing international condemnation.

The release to house arrest of the suspect, a 17-year-old at the time of the attack who is being held in a special prison ward, was delayed until Sunday to give prosecutors time to appeal the ruling to the supreme court.

Court proceedings were closed to the public since the suspect, accused of being an accessory to racially motivated murder, is being tried as a minor and his identity has not been released.

Court officials and defense lawyers confirmed Thursday’s ruling.

Adi Kedar, one of the suspect’s lawyers, hailed the decision as a “success”.

Last month, the same district court in Lod in central Israel threw out parts of the confessions of both the minor and the main suspect, Amiram Ben-Uliel from the northern West Bank settlement of Shilo.

Eighteen-month-old Ali Dawabsha was burnt to death when the family home in the village of Duma in the Israeli-occupied West Bank was firebombed.

His parents later died of their injuries. His brother Ahmed, four at the time of the attack, was the sole survivor from the immediate family but was left with severe burns.

(Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, PC, Social Media)

