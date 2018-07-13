Jewish Settler Accused of Killing Palestinian Toddler Released to House Arrest (VIDEO)

An Israeli court on Thursday ordered a suspect in a firebombing that killed a Palestinian family to be released from prison to house arrest after throwing out parts of his confession.

The July 2015 arson attack killed a toddler and his parents, drawing international condemnation.

ISMPalestine "Israeli court to release settler who planned Dawabsha arson attack Israeli court decided to release the main settler who planned the arson attack on the Dawabsha family in Duma, killing three people, including a baby #palestine Read… pic.twitter.com/3SRtFKA9PU" — Richard Hardigan (@RichardHardigan) July 12, 2018

The release to house arrest of the suspect, a 17-year-old at the time of the attack who is being held in a special prison ward, was delayed until Sunday to give prosecutors time to appeal the ruling to the supreme court.

An Israeli court on Thursday ordered the release of an Israeli youth indicted for involvement in a 2015 arson attack that left three West Bank Palestinians — including an 18-month-old baby — dead. https://t.co/wOuZMOk2PR — ANews (@anewscomtr) July 12, 2018

Court proceedings were closed to the public since the suspect, accused of being an accessory to racially motivated murder, is being tried as a minor and his identity has not been released.

Court officials and defense lawyers confirmed Thursday’s ruling.

Among other hate slogans chanted by the #Israeli settlers who burned the #Palestinian 18 month old baby Ali Dawabshe & his family alive, grilled & burned them alive, Criminal settler is free for morepic.twitter.com/Da3hKrHELH — Saif Bitar (@BitarSaif) June 22, 2018

Adi Kedar, one of the suspect’s lawyers, hailed the decision as a “success”.

Last month, the same district court in Lod in central Israel threw out parts of the confessions of both the minor and the main suspect, Amiram Ben-Uliel from the northern West Bank settlement of Shilo.

➤ Israeli farcical kangaroo court has released the main defendant in burning of #Dawabsha family & put him under house arrest

➤ During the recent trial extremist settlers taunted the family shouting “Ali’s on the grill” #Evil#IsraeliTerrorists #GroupPalestine#قروب_فلسطيني pic.twitter.com/suiOX2wyEo — ✖️🌻💫🖤🌟 Ᾰฑฑ༈℮ 🌟🖤💫🌻✖️ (@Betelgeuse100) July 12, 2018

Eighteen-month-old Ali Dawabsha was burnt to death when the family home in the village of Duma in the Israeli-occupied West Bank was firebombed.

His parents later died of their injuries. His brother Ahmed, four at the time of the attack, was the sole survivor from the immediate family but was left with severe burns.

(Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, PC, Social Media)