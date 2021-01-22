Jewish Settlers Hurl Molotov Cocktails toward Palestinian Houses near Nablus

Jewish settlers on Thursday evening hurled Molotov cocktails toward two Palestinian houses in the village of Burin village, south of Nablus city, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Local sources confirmed that the settlers stormed the southern part of the village, and threw Molotov cocktails toward two houses.

The residents rushed to fend off the settler attack and help the families extinguish the fire, leading to confrontations with Israeli soldiers who raided the village.

Israeli soldiers opened fire towards the villagers, causing many to suffocate from tear gas inhalation, and rounded up a resident, in his 30s.

The attack was perpetrated shortly after groups of hardcore settlers sealed off several roads and junctions and attacked Palestinian vehicles with stones and empty bottles.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

Settlers‘ violence includes property and mosque arsons, stone-throwing, uprooting of crops and olive trees, attacks on vulnerable homes, among others.

There are over 700,000 Israeli settlers living in colonial settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem in violation of international law, particularly the Fourth Geneva Convention.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)