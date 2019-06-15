Jewish Settlers Take over Palestinian Shop in Hebron

June 15, 2019 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Market (souq) in the Old city of Hebron. (Photo: File)

Illegal Jewish settlers took over a shop in the old city of Hebron (Al-Khalil), in the south of the West Bank, today.

The shop is owned by the Palestinian Ministry of Waqf and Religious Affairs, according to a Palestinian official.

Tawfik Jahshan, head of the legal department of the Hebron Reconstruction Committee, told Wafa that the illegal Jewish settlers closed the door to the shop, located near the illegal settlement of Abraham Avino.

Instead of intervening, the Israeli police prevented the tenant and the Committee from filing a complaint.

(Wafa, PC, Social media)

