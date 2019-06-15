Jewish Settlers Take over Palestinian Shop in Hebron

Illegal Jewish settlers took over a shop in the old city of Hebron (Al-Khalil), in the south of the West Bank, today.

The shop is owned by the Palestinian Ministry of Waqf and Religious Affairs, according to a Palestinian official.

Israeli settlers took over a shop in the heart of the old section of Hebron in the south of the West Bankhttps://t.co/q7wEmj5kzB — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) June 15, 2019

Tawfik Jahshan, head of the legal department of the Hebron Reconstruction Committee, told Wafa that the illegal Jewish settlers closed the door to the shop, located near the illegal settlement of Abraham Avino.

A Palestinian from Hebron has rejected a $100 million offer to buy his home. An inhabitant of the West Bank city of Hebron, Abdul Raouf Al-Mohtaseb rejected an Israeli offer worth $100 million for his house and shop, located in the centre of of Al-Sahla, Hebron. pic.twitter.com/j7TVH1nawA — Shehab News (@ShehabAgencyEn) January 20, 2019

Instead of intervening, the Israeli police prevented the tenant and the Committee from filing a complaint.

(Wafa, PC, Social media)