Israeli Army Hands over Body of Slain Palestinian Child

Israeli occupation authorities on Saturday handed over the body of slain Amjad Abu Sultan, a 16-year-old Palestinian minor who was shot dead by Israeli occupation forces in the town of Beit Jala in the occupied West Bank last month, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The child’s body was released by the Israeli occupation military and handed over to his family at Jaba’a military checkpoint, southwest of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank.

Mohammad Amjad Salem Da’das, 15, was shot and killed by Israeli forces around 4 p.m. on November 5 during confrontations between Israeli soldiers and Palestinian youth near the illegal Israeli settlement Elon Moreh. https://t.co/Zm8mpyUqxj — Defense for Children (@DCIPalestine) November 20, 2021

The body of the slain 16-year-old boy has been withheld by the occupation authorities ever since his killing by Israeli soldiers near a military checkpoint in Beit Jala on October 15.

Over the last four years, the Israeli occupation authorities have escalated the practice of withholding the bodies of Palestinians killed by Israeli occupation forces, claiming that funerals of Palestinians had provided grounds for “incitement” against Israel.

Israel has long been condemned by human rights advocates for its policy of withholding the bodies of Palestinians killed by its forces during alleged attacks on Israelis.

