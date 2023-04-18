Eight Palestinians Injured during Israeli Military Raid in Jenin Camp

Eight Palestinians have been injured on Tuesday during an Israeli military raid into the refugee camp of Jenin, in the occupied West Bank, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, eight Palestinians were moved to the hospital after they were shot in the limps by Israeli soldiers and special undercover forces.

WAFA correspondent said that among the casualties is a 68-year-old Palestinian woman, who was shot in the hand. He added that a paramedic was injured with shrapnel.

Watch: Israeli forces break into the refugee camp of Jenin, north of the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/qjssPtnHht — Wafa News Agency – English (@WAFANewsEnglish) April 18, 2023

Intense confrontations erupted between Israeli forces and Palestinians during a raid into the camp.

The occupation forces were accompanied by military bulldozers as undercover special forces climbed the rooftops of houses.

Israeli forces prevented Red Crescent staff from entering the camp to help the casualties and even opened fire at the ambulance.

WAFA correspondent added that the Israeli soldiers surrounded a house in the camp.

