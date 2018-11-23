Jewish settlers vandalized Palestinian-owned vehicles and spray painted racist, anti-Arab slogans, on Friday, in the Beit Iksa village, in the central occupied West Bank district of Jerusalem.

According to local sources, Jewish settlers spray-painted racist, anti-Arab slogans, including threats, on the neighborhood walls in the village and on many vehicles.

Jewish extremist settlers attack Palestinians in West Bank https://t.co/vmC8FKlZED

(M.T) pic.twitter.com/3til93rwtS — kuna (@kuna_en) November 23, 2018

Sources added that Jewish settlers punctured the tires of a number of Palestinian-owned vehicles.

Sources mentioned that the Jewish settlers also targeted the local mosque and spray-painted anti-Arab slogans on its walls, in addition, the settlers attempted to set it on fire.

"This land is for the people of Israel, not for Arabs.” – Efrayim Yossef, Hilltop Youth. Israel's Hilltop Youth – A hardline, religious nationalist settlers' organisation that sets up illegal outposts across the occupied West Bank. #RadicalisedYouth https://t.co/MFyu5G4Mla — Anya V. (@avladl) November 22, 2018

Although Beit Iksa is located immediately next to Jerusalem, the village’s lands have been progressively confiscated and the village is surrounded on all sides by the Israeli separation wall. Villagers can no longer travel to Jerusalem without permits, and Palestinians not resident in Beit Iksa cannot enter the single Israeli checkpoint that allows access to the village.

Ninety-three percent of the village is under full Israeli military control, and a majority of the total land of the village falls in areas outside of the separation wall, meaning they have been de facto confiscated, including about 1,500 dunams (371 acres) where Jewish-only settlements have been built.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)