Jordan to Ban Israelis from Entering Al-Baqura‏ Area

The Jordanian government has informed Israel that it will ban Israelis’ entry to the Al-Baqura area in the Jordan valley as of next Sunday, Anadolu reports.

According to Israeli Channel 7, Israeli farmers will be banned from entering the fertile enclave of Al-Baqura, Idan Greenbaum, head of the occupied Jordan Valley council, said Thursday.

"In a surprise announcement, #Jordan announced on Sunday that it will not renew its lease to #Israel of the Naharayim (Baqura) area near the Kinneret nor part of Zofar (al Ghamar), some 120 km north of Eilat."

Under the 1994 peace agreement with Amman, Jordan Valley’s northern villages of Al-Baqura and Al-Ghamar were leased to Israel for 25 years.

In October 2018, Jordan announced that it would terminate the lease agreement and take over the two areas.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)