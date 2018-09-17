Krahenbuhl Confirms UNRWA’s Support to Palestinian Refugees

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas received the United Nations Relief and Work Agency (UNRWA) Commissioner-General Pierre Krahenbuhl at the presidential headquarters in Ramallah City, in central occupied West Bank, on Sunday.

Abbas and Krahenbuhl discussed the latest developments and efforts exerted for the mobilization of financial support to bridge the agency’s deficit.

#Palestina/ Presidente palestino Mahmoud Abbas recibió a representante de UNRWA Pierre Krahenbuhl quien aseguró q esa organización continuará desempeñando su función d prestación d servicios esenciales a refugiados palestinos pese a presiones de EE.UU. @ConexiontlSUR @teleSURtv pic.twitter.com/PaiUDPlTCI — Nayara Tardo (@NayarateleSUR) September 17, 2018

During the meeting, Abbas stressed that all efforts and contacts are being made to ensure a success of the upcoming UNRWA donor international conference scheduled to be held in New York later this month.

UNRWA Commissioner-General Pierre Krahenbuhl responds to the Trump administration's war on Palestinian refugees: Millions of Palestinian refugees "cannot simply be wished away." https://t.co/RrNZUXVO6d pic.twitter.com/EZ008bUL4I — The IMEU (@theIMEU) September 7, 2018

For his part, Krahenbuhl stressed that UNRWA will continue to play its role in providing essential services to Palestinian refugees.

