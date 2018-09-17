Krahenbuhl Confirms UNRWA’s Support to Palestinian Refugees

September 17, 2018 Blog, News
UNRWA has been helping Palestinian refugees since 1949. (Photo: via Facebook)

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas received the United Nations Relief and Work Agency (UNRWA) Commissioner-General Pierre Krahenbuhl at the presidential headquarters in Ramallah City, in central occupied West Bank, on Sunday.

Abbas and Krahenbuhl discussed the latest developments and efforts exerted for the mobilization of financial support to bridge the agency’s deficit.

During the meeting, Abbas stressed that all efforts and contacts are being made to ensure a success of the upcoming UNRWA donor international conference scheduled to be held in New York later this month.

For his part, Krahenbuhl stressed that UNRWA will continue to play its role in providing essential services to Palestinian refugees.

