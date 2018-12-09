Palestinian lands located in the Silwan town in occupied East Jerusalem, in the central West Bank, collapsed due to Israeli excavations and digging in the area, on Friday.

The Silwan-basedWadi Hilweh Information Center reported that collapses occurred in a land located behind the “Ein Silwan” mosque in Wadi Hilweh due to the continuous Israeli excavations in the neighborhood.

The center told Ma’an that the Israeli authorities have been carrying out continuous excavations in the neighborhood for years, which causes collapses and fractures in the foundations of houses and streets of the neighborhood.

Sat 8 Dec am

$1=3.73NIS

Beit Fajjar, Bethlehem, incursion

Silwan, Jerusalem: family forced to demolish house

Land slip/collapse due to secret settler tunnel/excavation

31st anniversary of start of 1st Intifada

Kafr Qaddum: demonstration every Friday for last 7 yrs — SFoP (@SFoP_Palestine) December 8, 2018

In 2017, Palestinian residents of three houses in Wadi Hilweh, that Israel had ordered the evacuation of due to severe structural damage, refused to leave their homes and accused Israel of indirectly attempting to expel them from Jerusalem City.

Israel frequently allows excavations and archaeological digs that threaten the structural integrity of Palestinian homes and holy sites in the area.

Moreover, clashes erupted between Palestinians and Israeli forces in Silwan and Issawiya.

Land collapses in Silwan due to Israeli excavations https://t.co/Byv3Rj16xZ — المجموعة 194 (@group194) December 9, 2018

Locals reported that Israeli forces raided the Bir Ayyub neighborhood of the town and randomly fired stun grenades.

Sources told Ma’an that large numbers of Israeli soldiers raided Issawiya, fired stun grenades and rubber-coated steel bullets in the area, while Palestinian youths threw rocks towards them.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)