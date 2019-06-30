Leaders of Israeli Opposition Criticize Netanyahu over Gaza Truce

June 30, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Benny Gantz, head of the Blue and White (Kahol Lavan) alliance. (Photo: via MEMO)

Leaders of Israel’s opposition yesterday criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the truce deal with Gaza.

According to Arab 48, head of the Blue and White (Kahol Lavan) alliance, Benny Gantz, said:

“The deal which was reached last night proves that Hamas dictates [its demands] to Netanyahu. Deterrence cannot be achieved this way.”

During a tour of southern Israeli communities near the besieged Gaza Strip, Gantz said:

“I am now here in the Gaza periphery and I can see Netanyahu is preparing Hamas’ incendiary balloons, which once again cause fire. We have lost deterrence.”

He added:

“We have to achieve deterrence through massive attacks. If there is no strong response, there is no deterrence. If there is no deterrence, there is no calm”.

On Friday, Israel and Hamas reached a new agreement brokered by the UN and Egypt that renewed the truce between the two parties in return for Israel’s resumption of fuel supplies to Gaza’s power plant and the expansion of the fishing zone.

Another senior leader of Kahol Lavan, Gabi Ashkenazi, echoed Gantz’s sentiment, saying:

“This is not a truce. Netanyahu gave up on the residents of the Gaza periphery […] Go there and see what is are they doing. They are waiting for answers.”

Former Prime Minister Ehud Barak – who this week announced he would launch a new party to contest the September election – wrote on Twitter:

“This is submission to Hamas […] After hundreds of fires, we have a new problematic deal which could last for a couple of days.”

Other opposition figures weighed in on the debate, with one eye on their political ambitions ahead of Israel’s general election in September. 

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.