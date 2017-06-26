Palestine Chronicle Fundraising Appeal

Leaked Document: Muhammed Dahlan to Become Leader in Gaza Strip

Jun 26 2017 / 7:18 pm
Muhammed Dahlan. (Photo: File)

Amid an escalating conflict between Hamas and the Fatah-ruled Palestinian Authority (PA), a leaked and unconfirmed document obtained by Ma’an News Agency in Gaza has noted that discharged Fatah leader and President Mahmoud Abbas’ political rival Muhammad Dahlan would be appointed head of Gaza’s government as a result of talks between Hamas officials and Dahlan in Cairo.

The document, titled “A National Consensus Document for
Trust-Building” details an agreement allegedly made between the Hamas movement, led by Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, and Dahlan during Egyptian-sponsored talks where Palestinian officials established a political front to challenge the PA in coordination with Dahlan.

Dahlan, being a fierce former opponent of Hamas’ rule in Gaza following its success in the 2006 elections that threw Fatah and Hamas in a protracted internal conflict, seemed like an unlikely political ally for Hamas. Nevertheless, analysts have pointed out that the new relationship between the former rivals represents Dahlan and Hamas’ mutual rejection of the PA, led by Abbas in the occupied West Bank.

According to the document, the talks agreed that Dahlan would be head of the government in the Gaza Strip, while Hamas would control Gaza’s Ministry of Interior.

The reports have not been confirmed by Hamas or Dahlan.

(Maan, PC, Social Media)

