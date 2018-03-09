By Palestine Chronicle Staff

This is the moment when Palestinian prisoner, Mohammad Mazen Dwaikat met his family after being released from the Israeli jails.

#Video || He lost his sight due the medical negligence

The moment when Palestinian prisoner Mohammad Dwaikat met his family after releasing him from Israeli occupation jails .#IsraelCrimes#FreePalestinianPrisoners

pic.twitter.com/rLvFO2RM4I — Noor (@no20ke2) March 8, 2018

Mohammad, 30 years old from Batala Camp in in the northern West Bank, lost his sight last November, while he was detained in an Israeli Jail, due to medical negligence.

His mother told the Palestinian Prisoners Club that her son was transferred from Jalbou’ jail into an Israeli hospital, after a long procrastination in providing medical care for him.

(PC, Social Media)