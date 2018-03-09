Palestinian Prisoner Meets His Family, after Losing His Sight in Israeli Jail (VIDEO)

Mohammad Duwaikit lost his sight in an Israeli jail due to medical negligence. (Photo: via Facebook)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

This is the moment when Palestinian prisoner, Mohammad Mazen Dwaikat met his family after being released from the Israeli jails.

Mohammad, 30 years old from Batala Camp in in the northern West Bank, lost his sight last November, while he was detained in an Israeli Jail, due to medical negligence.

His mother told the Palestinian Prisoners Club that her son was transferred from Jalbou’ jail into an Israeli hospital, after a long procrastination in providing medical care for him.

(PC, Social Media)

