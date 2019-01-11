Netanyahu: ‘Israeli Army Is Ready for War’

January 11, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.(Photo: File)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed on late Thursday that the Israeli army is “ready for war.”

Netanyahu’s remarks came after he held meetings with security officials and received summaries of the commission examining the Israeli army’s preparedness.

Netanyahu stressed the need “to continue to address the gaps that still exist” and that “the security concept 2030 will lead the IDF to better preparedness to deal with the challenges of the future.”

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.