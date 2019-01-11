Netanyahu: ‘Israeli Army Is Ready for War’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed on late Thursday that the Israeli army is “ready for war.”

Netanyahu’s remarks came after he held meetings with security officials and received summaries of the commission examining the Israeli army’s preparedness.

Netanyahu stressed the need “to continue to address the gaps that still exist” and that “the security concept 2030 will lead the IDF to better preparedness to deal with the challenges of the future.”

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)