Netanyahu Orders Approval of ‘Jewish State’ Bill

Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo: via Twitter).

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu yesterday ordered the approval of the second and third reading of the “Jewish state” bill before the end of Knesset’s summer session, local media reported.

The bill was approved in its first reading at the beginning of the summer session with the support of 64 members of the Knesset, 50 were against, Arab48 reported.

According to the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, the bill classifies Hebrew as the official language of Israel and downgrades the status of Arabic.

Ynet News reported Netanyahu saying the bill has wide coalition consent and that he desires that it be passed into a law in its second and third readings as soon as next week.

The bill also recognizes Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, establishes the Hebrew calendar as Israel’s official calendar and marks Nakba Day as the commemoration of Israel’s Independence Day.

