Netanyahu Orders Approval of ‘Jewish State’ Bill

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu yesterday ordered the approval of the second and third reading of the “Jewish state” bill before the end of Knesset’s summer session, local media reported.

The bill was approved in its first reading at the beginning of the summer session with the support of 64 members of the Knesset, 50 were against, Arab48 reported.

According to the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, the bill classifies Hebrew as the official language of Israel and downgrades the status of Arabic.

Live Update: Netanyahu looking to pass ‘Jewish state’ bill into law next week https://t.co/NaC4ig0vaZ via @timesofisrael — Shelshand (@Shelshand) July 1, 2018

Ynet News reported Netanyahu saying the bill has wide coalition consent and that he desires that it be passed into a law in its second and third readings as soon as next week.

Prime Minister ordered coalition party heads to fast-track a bill defining Israel as a Jewish State https://t.co/NgB8fGKGiI — BillyNight✞rain (@BillyNightTrain) July 1, 2018

The bill also recognizes Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, establishes the Hebrew calendar as Israel’s official calendar and marks Nakba Day as the commemoration of Israel’s Independence Day.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)