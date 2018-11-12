Netanyahu Says Ready to Step Down as PM But No Successor (VIDEO)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that he is ready to step down from his position but there is no one suitable to replace him.

Netanyahu allegedly made the statement to the former senior legal official a few months ago, saying that:

“I am ready to leave my position tomorrow as prime minister, but I have no one to leave the keys with.”

His comments were reported by Israel’s Channel 10 yesterday and confirmed by the legal official to whom he spoke. However, the Jerusalem Post reported that a source from the ruling Likud party – of which Netanyahu is the leader – disputed the comments, saying,

“These words were never said. I suggest that no one take this report seriously.”

In addition to 3 suggested indictments in Case 3000, Netanyahu confidants suspected/charged of wrongdoing include: Ari Harow (former chief of staff), Perarch Lerner (Knesset adviser), Natan Eshel, Ministry of Communications Chief Shlomo Filber, & former media advisor Nir Hefetz. https://t.co/ik8ubVqZiV — Yaël Mizrahi-Arnaud | יעל מזרחי | ياعيل مزراحي (@ycmizrahi) November 8, 2018

Both of Netanyahu’s comments will be seen in the light of the ongoing corruption charges against him and members of his inner circle. Last week Israel’s police said that it had found sufficient evidence to indict Netanyahu’s lawyer and a number of his confidants in what has become known as Case 3000.

The case refers to allegations of a $2 billion purchase of submarines from German firm ThyssenKrupp, in which Netanyahu’s lawyer and cousin – David Shimron – is suspected of lobbying defense officials while standing to personally profit from the deal.

Netanyahu on Case 3000: 'There isn't a single claim made against me' – https://t.co/ZWwsxcakMb — Ynetnews (@ynetnews) November 11, 2018

Although Netanyahu is not personally under investigation in Case 3000, he faces charges of corruption and bribery in three other cases known as Case 1000, 2000 and 4000 respectively.

In October Netanyahu was questioned for the 12th time in relation to cases 1000 and 2000, the first time since his former confidant Nir Hefetz turned state’s witness and agreed to assist the Israeli police with their investigations.

'Bibi go home!' – Protesters call on Netanyahu to step down over corruption allegations https://t.co/ue2RiO4zSn pic.twitter.com/L5JEM4m9ut — RT (@RT_com) March 5, 2018

Members of Israel’s political establishments have called for Netanyahu to step down if the cases result in an indictment. Israel’s Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon said in October that Netanyahu could not remain in office in this event, threatening to pull his Kulanu party out of the governing coalition was the prime minister to be indicted.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)