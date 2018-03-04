Netanyahu Visits the White House to Meet with Trump (VIDEO)

The Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu left Tel Aviv on Saturday evening to Washington in an official 5-day visit.

According to the newspaper Israel Hayom, Netanyahu is going to meet with the US president Donald Trump in Washington then he will head to New York to participate in the AIPAC Policy Conference, the largest gathering of America’s pro-Israel community.

AIPAC is descending on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, March 6, to push their anti-Palestinian rights agenda – part of which is criminalizing our #RightToBoycott. Make your voices heard: https://t.co/AW7C2Jaof6 pic.twitter.com/e4UxHSc3U1 — Palestinian Rights (@US_Campaign) March 1, 2018

The Israeli prime minister is under pressure at home over several corruption scandal. He denies the allegations and he released a Facebook video, highlighting his “important” visit to Washington and the meeting with “a great friend of Israel, a true friend, President Donald Trump.

שבת שלום ופורים שמח מירושלים בטוח יותר מתמיד – לא יהיה כלום! שבת שלום ופורים שמח מירושלים. Posted by ‎Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו‎ on Freitag, 2. März 2018

“The fascinating thing is how strong the parallels are between Trump and Netanyahu” at this moment, said Jeremy Ben-Ami, president of J Street, a liberal U.S. pro-Israel advocacy group critical of both Trump and Netanyahu.

Question for pro-Israel US Jews: If majority of our community fundamentally disagrees with Trump and with Israeli government policy, shouldn't preeminent political voice of our community express that disagreement? https://t.co/0iC3n0vECK — Jeremy Ben-Ami (@JeremyBenAmi) March 2, 2018

“This swirl of corruption and investigation, the conflict of interest, is at the center of both administrations. You see both men respond in the same way — attacks on fundamental institutions of democracy like the judiciary and the media,” Ben-Ami said.

