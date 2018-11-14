Newly-Elected Democrat Expresses Support for BDS

Representative-elect Ilhan Omar, a Democrat from Minneapolis and one of the first two Muslim women to be elected to Congress, has expressed qualified support for the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) campaign.

In an article published Sunday, the MuslimGirl website reported that Omar’s campaign told them:

“Ilhan believes in and supports the BDS movement, and has fought to make sure people’s right to support it isn’t criminalized. She does, however, have reservations on the effectiveness of the movement in accomplishing a lasting solution.”

Congresswoman-elect Ilhan Omar says she supports the BDS movement for Palestinian human rights. She's the first sitting Congresswoman to do so https://t.co/GBJDe4W1xm pic.twitter.com/3kheW8aA2V — The IMEU (@theIMEU) November 13, 2018

Omar would be the first member of Congress to publicly support the BDS movement.

In 2017, Omar voted “against a bill that would bar the state government from contracting with companies that engage in BDS”, noted the Forward.

Newly elected Congresswoman in the Unites Stated @IlhanMN

on the BDS movement: I believes in and supports the BDS movement#BoycottApartheidIsrael https://t.co/A05LTKIAh7 — BDS South Africa (@BDSsouthafrica) November 13, 2018

However, when asked about the boycott at an August primary debate held in a synagogue, Omar emphasized that BDS was “not helpful in getting that two-state solution”.

In a text exchange since Sunday’s report, Omar said her position has remained consistent.

“I believe and supports the BDS movement, and have fought to make sure people [sic] right to support it isn’t criminalized, re: my vote against the Anti-BDS bill. I do, however, have reservations on the effectiveness of the movement in accomplishing a lasting solution.”

