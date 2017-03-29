PA: No Plan to Change Arab Peace Initiative

PA: No Plan to Change Arab Peace InitiativeMar 29 2017 / 7:03 pm
Riyad Al-Maliki, Palestinian Authority (PA) Foreign Minister, said “there was no plan to modify the Arab Peace Initiative aimed at achieving peace between Israelis and Palestinians.”
The Saudi-proposed initiative in 2002 offers Israel full diplomatic recognition from Arab states in return for an Israeli withdrawal from Arab land occupied in 1967 and the establishment of a Palestinian state.
“There is no intention to modify any article of the Arab Peace Initiative,” Al-Maliki told reporters on the sidelines of an Arab ministerial meeting in Jordan.
Any modification of the proposal, he stressed, “is rejected by the Palestinians and the Arabs”.
The Arab League convened today in Jordan.
According to Al-Maliki , the summit “will adopt a resolution about [the Arab] commitment to the original plan without changes or modification.”
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, for his part, has rejected the Arab initiative from the start.
(MEMO, PC, Social Media)