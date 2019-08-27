PA Slams US State Department for Removing It from Country List

August 27, 2019
US President Donald Trump and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. (Photo: File)

The Palestinian Authority (PA) has slammed the US State Department for removing it from its online list of countries, saying the move constitutes yet more evidence of the US’ alignment with the Israeli right-wing.

Previously the State Department website featured the “Palestinian Territories” under its “Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs: Countries & Areas” web page, where it offered information about the occupied West Bank and besieged Gaza Strip.

However, the newly-updated webpage now makes no mention of the occupied territories or to Palestine, referring to Palestinians only once on the “Israel” subpage.

Asked about the change during a press conference at the G7 meeting in France yesterday, US President Donald Trump said “you can ask Mike Pompeo”, referring to the US Secretary of State.

The State Department yesterday issued a statement stressing that the move did not constitute a change in US policy, saying only that the website “is being updated”. Pompeo does not seem to have responded to the change.

